Zendaya Makes Heads Turn in Saree at Fashion Gala; Nick Jonas to Perform at NMACC?

Nick Jonas expressed his desire to perform with his band Jonas Brothers in Mumbai at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The singer, who joined Priyanka Chopra at the inauguration event on Friday night, spoke about participating in the launch when Priyanka suggested that he and Jonas Brothers’ members Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas should perform at the center someday.

International stars Zendaya and Tom Holland made their way to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala on Saturday night in Mumbai. The couple, who is best known for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man movies, turned heads as they walked the red carpet. They posed solo on the red carpet.

Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha have been dominating the headlines. As per several media reports, the rumoured couple is preparing to get married soon. And now a new report in ETimes reveals how their love story began. It is claimed that Parineeti and Raghav crossed paths for the first time in Punjab while she was filming there. The duration of their relationship is currently unknown, but it is reported to be at least six months, given that talks of marriage have allegedly surfaced.

Although he ditched the paparazzi at the photo op, Shah Rukh Khan marked his attendance at the NMACC launch event on Friday. A hint of his presence was shared by his manager on Instagram after she shared a couple of breathtaking pictures of the actor from the night. Now, a new picture from the grand launch has surfaced online showing Shah Rukh posing with his wife Gauri Khan, son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan.

Karan Johar believes Instagram is a toxic lover in a deleted social media post. The filmmaker recently took to his stories to make the comparison. He thinks that social media can be like a “negative partner" who constantly monitors your online activities, requires your constant focus, and affects your mental state.

