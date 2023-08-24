Zendaya On Keeping Relationship With Tom Holland Private: 'I Have Control On What To Share'

Even though Zendaya tries to keep her romance life with Tom Holland away from the limelight, the public interest in the couple’s relationship seems too far away from subsiding. While reduced privacy and manoeuvring her way through paps appears to be a constant struggle in the Dune actor’s life; in a recent interaction, Zendaya candidly revealed why she chooses to keep her love life private. In addition, the actress also shed light on why she can’t manage to stay hidden forever and accepts that portions of her life will constantly be exposed to the media. Zendaya told Elle about keenly gaining control over what she is willing to share in the public eye.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share," she told the magazine. For the Hollywood actress, it is all about protecting her inner peace. She reportedly lets things be their own but tries not to be afraid to exist. “You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now," she added.

The public interest in Zendaya’s life has existed ever since her Disney stardom days when she was merely a child. But she noticed there came a “visceral change" after shooting the last Spider-Man film and the last season of her hit show Euphoria. According to her, previously there were days where she could go in and out of places freely. Until everything suddenly changed last spring. The exposure to media sometimes turns so “overstimulating" that she chooses to be home. “Everybody would go hang out at a bar or something, and I’d be like, ‘I’d love to, but I think I could ruin everybody’s night. Because it’s just not going to be fun once I’m there,'" she explained.