After entertaining fans in The Legend Of Maula Jatt, Fawad Khan would be returning with yet another poignant show with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-actress Sanam Saeed. The series that has been titled Barzakh is helmed by Churails fame Asim Abbasi and produced by Shailja Kejriwal. Ahead of its release, the makers have dropped the first poster at the Series Mania festival in France which has rightly amped up the excitement of the fans.

While Fawad will be essaying a character of a single parent dealing with guilt and loss, Sanam is the pivotal female lead full of empathy and compassion. The series is touted to bring together two different tangents, one with magical realism and another with supernatural fantasy amid a family setting. The series will depict insightful themes of love, loss and reconciliation. Barzakh translates to obstacle or purgatory. It will be screened as part of the International Panorama line-up, a 12-title competitive section and is also nominated under various categories such as Best Series, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor as well as the Student Jury award and the Audience award.

Fawad Khan said in a statement, “Coinciding with our Series Mania premiere, our poster that we now reveal to the world offers an early glimpse into what can be expected from the series - abstract beauty and ambiguity that reflects the complexities in navigating human relationships in a post-modern world."

Sanam Saeed elaborated further, “Barzakh’ is a story that I connected with from the minute I heard it and in Asim Abbasi’s hands, it’s been crafted into a moving, beautiful series that will renew our faith in love and life. It’s what led me to not only take on the challenging role but also made me look at life in a different light. It is very different from what we have seen on screen and all the actors have performed extremely different diverse roles."

According to the maker of the show Asim Abbasi, the series will take you through a quagmire of love and memory. He stated, “We wanted a visual that represented love in its eternal manifestation, but, which like memory, also had a fleeting, ephemeral quality about? like time slipping by and evaporating around us, leaving behind a distant, but vivid, memory of the moment it all began."

Producer of the show Shailja Kejriwal expressed that Barzakh has been a labour of love and it is the first ever cross-border Indo-Pak series, “Amidst the excitement, we are extremely proud to be presenting the series poster - as enigmatic and as beautiful as the series we have collectively created. This has been a genuine labour of love that has transcended borders, signified by the fact that we will be premiering to a wholly international audience that has gathered from across the globe," she said.

