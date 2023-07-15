Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Makers Shut Down Bunol Town, Used 16 tons Of Tomatoes To Recreate La Tomatina

Zoya Akhtar’s film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) celebrated its 12th anniversary on Saturday. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Katrina Kaif, among others, the movie follows the transformative journey of three best friends on a bachelor road trip across Spain.

Shot in 107 locations across Spain, ZNMD features the iconic recreation of Spain’s famous Tomatina festival. To capture the scene, a staggering 16 tons of tomatoes were imported from Portugal, as the local Spanish tomatoes were not ripe enough. The tomatoes reportedly cost a whopping Rs 1 crore.

Back in 2011, producer Ritesh Sidhwani had shared with IANS, “To recreate the Tomatina festival and make it look authentic, we had to call for some 16 tons of tomatoes from Portugal, as the tomatoes in Spain were not ripe."

Advertisement

Describing the festival, Zoya Akhtar had then said that Tomatina in Spain is like Holi in India. They play with tomatoes and the whole world turns red for a day. The energy is contagious and the scene is a visual delight. “We had a blast shooting this sequence but it was not all rosy. It was a logistical nightmare for the producer," she had said.