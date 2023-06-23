Zoya Akhtar Responds To The Archies Trolling, Says 'Are You Saying Fair Indians Are Not Indians?’

Ever since the firs look of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies was out, fans have been heaping praises for the fresh faces and star kids who would be making their film debut with the same. However, at the same time, the yet-to-be-released film was subjected to trolls as well. There was a tweet which even called the cast of The Archies as ‘white people’. Zoya has now reacted to the same.

In an interview with Mid-day, Zoya was asked about the same. She asked, “Why do you think that? They’re all Indian. This is kind of reverse (racism). Are you saying fair Indians are not Indians? How do we define what an Indian looks like?." She explained, “It could be Hrithik Roshan, it could be Mr. Rajinikanth, it could be Diljit Dosanjh, it could be Mary Kom. That’s the beauty of India. There are a lot of Indians that are light-skinned."

Advertisement

When asked about the trolling, she stated that of late, every film gets trolled. “I don’t know if [the trolling] is about my films. It’s about all films now. Everyone gets trolled!"

The Archies marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.The Archies also stars Aditi Saigal (known by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja.

The makers recently unveiled a fresh teaser from the film. The video clip has all the Wes Anderson vibes to it since it captured the ethos of a fictional hilly town In India called Riverdale. The story will be set in 1964 as the viewers are sucked into the world of rock & roll, pretty girls and handsome boys, friendship, freedom, love and heartbreaks. One gets to see a glimpse of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and the rest of the cast dancing and enjoying each other’s company with a peppy number in the background.