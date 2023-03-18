Home » Movies » Zwigato Box Office Collection Day 1: Shocking! Kapil Sharma Film Collects Only Rs 42 Lakhs

Zwigato Box Office Collection Day 1: Shocking! Kapil Sharma Film Collects Only Rs 42 Lakhs

Zwigato box office collection day 1: Kapil Sharma and Nandita Das' film record a 'dull' opening day collection.

March 18, 2023

Zwigato box office collection day 1 out.
Zwigato box office collection day 1: Kapil Sharma’s film Zwigato has recorded a surprising box office collection on its first day. The film, which marks Nandita Das’ third directorial film, had a limited release, hitting only 409 screens, and has collected Rs 42 lakhs only. The film has recorded dull collections despite good reviews.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Released at limited screens [409] and shows, #Zwigato puts up a dull score on Day 1… The word of mouth is positive, but it needs to convert into footfalls over the weekend… Fri ₹ 42 lacs. #India biz."

Zwigato is Kapil’s first film in the lead role since his 2017 release Firangi. Based in Odisha, Zwigato revolves around Manas (played by Kapil Sharma) who trying to make ends meet as a food delivery man after he lost his job at a factory. Moving from Jharkhand to Odisha in the hopes of a better standard of living, Manas is the sole breadwinner of a family of five, which includes his wife Pratima (played by Shahana Goswami), their two children, and his ailing mother. The film focuses on the social-economic problems faced by the working class.

News18’s review of the film reads, “Kapil conveys the frustration of a working, middle-class man seamlessly, making him all things relatable. If this is how he performs with no humourous strings attached, Kapil should experiment more. Shahana as the demure but aspirational wife makes you want to root for her and her happiness. While the film is sort of a mirror of society, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea."

Zwigato is directed and written by Nandita Das, and produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. Nandita made her directorial debut with Firaaq, which was released in 2008. She made a comeback after a decade-long break as a director with Manto in 2018.

March 18, 2023
last updated: March 18, 2023, 13:43 IST
