Zwigato Screening: Kapil Sharma Poses With Wife Ginni; Shehnaaz Gill Makes a Stylish Appearance

Following a successful run at international film festivals, Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato is finally in theatres now. Directed by Nandita Das, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai on Thursday night which was attended by several celebrities.

Kapil Sharma was seen arriving at the screening with his wife Ginni Chatrath. The two were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. For the special occasion, Kapil sported a white shirt and paired it with blue jeans. On the other hand, Ginni looked gorgeous in a black top and skirt.

Advertisement

In one of the pictures, Kapil was also seen posing with his Zwigato co-star Shahana Goswami and director Nanadita Das. Another photo featured the comedian and Nandita flaunting their million-dollar smiles with Quickstyle group members.

Advertisement

Among others, Shehnaaz Gill also attended the Zwigato screening. She sported a simple-yet-stylish orange outfit and looked absolutely stunning. The Punjabi heartthrob was also seen interacting with paps as she arrived for the screening.

Advertisement

Besides Shehnaaz, rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, Shabana Azmi, Suniel Shetty, Boney Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Ramesh Sippy, Adnan Sami, director Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, Anand L Rai, Bhuvan Bam, Neha Kakkar, Gurdas Maan, Sonu Nigam and Himesh Reshammiya among others also attended the Zwigato screening. Comedian Bharti Singh was also snapped with her husband Haarsh Limbaachiyaa. The couple was also joined by their close friend and actress, Jasmin Bhasin.

Zwigato is a slice-of-life film that highlights the lives of the often-overlooked individuals in the world of gig economy and its impact on the working class.

Headlined by Kapil Sharma, who delivers an outstanding performance as a delivery man and directed by the immensely talented Nandita Das, Zwigato marks a unique coming together of two different worlds of entertainment to create cinematic magic.

Read all the Latest Movies News here