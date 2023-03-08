Zwigato: Shahana Goswami’s Ability To See ‘Silver Lining In Every Situation’ Drew Her To Nandita Das’ Film

All eyes are set on Zwigato, which brings actor and comedian Kapil Sharma on the big screen after Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015) and Firangi (2017). Directed by Nandita Das, it is a heart-warming tale of resilience, hope and the unbreakable human spirit. It captures the everyday struggles of people who are often overlooked and hidden in plain sight. But amidst the hardships, there are moments of joy, of shared laughter and of love that make life worth living. The film also stars Shahana Goswami, who plays Kapil’s onscreen wife.

At the trailer launch of Zwigato, Shahana opened up on why she chose to be a part of this film and how it resonated with her. She also talked about how the film explores the struggles of a working-class family during the pandemic, which is a theme that has touched many lives globally. She essays the character of Pratima Mahto in Zwigato, the anchor that holds the family together. Shahana also praised Nandita, who has been known for her socially relevant films like Firaaq (2008) and Manto (2018), and her vision to bring out the complexities of the characters and their relationships, making the story even more relatable.

Talking about what drew her to the script and how she portrayed the resilience and positivity of the Mahto family despite their hardships, Shahana said, “When it comes to choosing a project, I don’t have a strategy as such. For me, it should just click. I should get a feeling from within me saying, ‘Yes, I am fitting for this project and this project is fitting for me.’"

The Tu Hai Mera Sunday (2016) and Gali Guliyan (2018) actor further added, “It is more of a collaborative process. When you are with the right group of people, creativity just flows in every direction and that is something that I feel is very important. Also, somewhere I relate to Pratima because she is someone who sees a silver lining in every situation and that is how I have always been, so that is also a major contributing factor for me. "

Zwigato has been received well by critics at international film festivals, and Shahana is excited to see how the audience in India will react to the film. It had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and Asian premiere at the Busan International Film Festival last year. Zwigato is set to release on March 17 and is expected to be a thought-provoking and heart-warming watch for viewers. It is presented by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives.

