Aaj Ka Panchang, December 26: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

Aaj Ka Panchang, DECEMBER 26, 2022: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Pausha. On this day, Hindus will be observing six religious occasions including Vinayaka Chaturthi, Bhadra, Panchaka, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. If you want the your work to go on without any hindrances, you must learn about the auspicious and inauspicious timings along with other related details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 26

Advertisement

The Sun is predicted to rise at 7:12 AM and will set at 5:31 PM. The Moon will rise at 10:02 AM and will set at 8:53 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 26

The Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect till 1:37 AM on December 27. Following that, the Panchami Tithi will take place. The Shravana Nakshatra will be present up to 4:42 PM, as per Drik Panchang. The Sun will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi and the Moon will be placed in the Makara Rashi till 3:31 AM on the next day.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 26

Advertisement

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will begin from 5:22 AM to 6:17 AM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat are between 5:29 PM and 5:56 PM. The Amrit Kalam is likely to be in effect from 7:27 AM to 8:52 AM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:05 PM to 2:46 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 26

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is expected to be in effect from 8:29 AM to 9:47 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 1:39 PM and 2:57 PM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat are 11:04 AM to 12:22 PM. This Monday, the Dur Muhurat will take place twice. First from 12:42 PM to 1:24 PM, and then from 2:46 PM to 3:28 PM.

Read all the Latest News here