Aaj Ka Panchang, December 31: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 31: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Pausha. Today, the last day of 2022, the Hindus will only be observing two religious events, which Parigha Yoga will remain till 8.20 AM, then Shiv yoga will take place. If you are planning on starting something new, make sure that it commences and wrap up your year on a good note. Read below to know the necessary information to avoid making any mistakes. By doing this, you will be informed about today’s auspicious and inauspicious times as well as other important information.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 31

The Sun will be rising at 7:13 AM while the timing for Sunset will be 5:34 PM. The Moon will rise at 12:58 PM and set at 1:06 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 31

The Navami Tithi will be in effect till 6:34 PM. Immediately after this, the Dashmi Tithi will take place. The last nakshatra of Tara Mandal Revathi will be in effect 11:48 AM then, Ashwani Nakshatra will start. The placement of the Sun will be in the Dhanu Rashi. While the Moon will be placed in the Meena Rashi up to 11:47 AM then shift into Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 31

The auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat will be there from 5:35 AM TO 6:23 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there between 12:08 PM TO 12:50 PM. On the other hand, Amrit Kaal will be in effect from 09:20 AM to 10:58 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 31

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 9:50 AM to 11:10 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there from 7:11 AM to 8:31 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 1:49 PM to 3:08 PM. The Dur Muhurat will effect from 08:36 AM to 09:19 AM. Varjyam will be there from 8:38 AM to 10:18 AM.

