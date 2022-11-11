Aaj Ka Panchang, November 11, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 11, 2022: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Tritiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Today the Hindus will only be observing one religious event, which is Bhadra. If you are planning on starting something new, make sure that it commences on a good note. Read below to know the necessary information to avoid making any mistakes. Doing so will provide you the information about the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other important details for today.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 11

The Sun will be rising at 6:40 AM while the timing for Sunset will be 5:30 PM. The Moon will rise at 7:31 PM and set at 9:16 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 11

The Tritiya Tithi will be in effect till 8:17 PM. Immediately after this, the Chaturthi Tithi will take place. The Mridashirsha Nakshatra will be in effect all night. The placement of the Sun will be in the Tula Rashi. While the Moon will be placed in the Vrishabha Rashi up to 6:17 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 11

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat will be there from 4:55 AM to 5:48 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there between 11:43 AM and 12:27 PM. On the other hand, Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 5:30 PM to 5:56 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are going to be between 1:53 PM and 2:36 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 11

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 10:44 AM to 12:05 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there from 8:01 AM to 9:23 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 2:47 PM and 4:08 PM. The Dur Muhurat will be in twice. First, it will be between 8:50 AM and 9:33 AM Then, it will be there from 12:27 PM to 1:10 PM.

