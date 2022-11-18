Aaj Ka Panchang, November 18, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 18, 2022: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Navami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. The religious events that the Hindus will be observing today are Bhadra and Vidaal Yoga. Read below to find out the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details. Doing so will ensure to prevent obstacles if you are starting a new work. Moreover, while performing an auspicious ceremony, it is necessary that you perform the rituals according to the shubh timings to prevent ill omens.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 18

The timings for Moonrise will be 1:53 AM on November 19 and for Moonset it will be 2:09 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 18

The Navami Tithi will be in effect till 9:33 AM. Immediately after this, the Dashami Tithi will take place. The Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect till 11:08 PM. The Sun will be placed in the Kanya Rashi and the Moon will be placed in the Simha Rashi up to 5:29 AM on November 19.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 18

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings that are predicted for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 4:59 AM to 5:53 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:45 AM to 12:27 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be there between 5:26 PM and 5:53 PM. While the predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be there between 1:53 PM and 2:36 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 18

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 10:46 AM to 12:06 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 8:06 AM and 9:26 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 2:46 PM and 4:06 PM. On the other hand, the Dur Muhurat will be in twice. First from 8:54 AM to 9:37 AM and then from 12:27 PM to 1:10 PM.

