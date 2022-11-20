Horoscope Today, 20 November, 2022: Money Astrological Prediction for Sunday

Check out today’s prediction by Bhoomika Kalam, an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award. (Image: Shutterstock) ARIES: Work will be successful in maintaining the desired place in the business. Greed will avoid temptation. Keep going with caution. Colleagues will get support. There will be harmony in business relations.REMEDY: Feed the fish. (Image: Shutterstock) TAURUS: Be patient in the workplace. Organized efforts will be effective. Profit percentage will improve. Interest in economic subjects will increase. Great efforts will open the way. Industry will maintain auspiciousness in business. Will meet expectations. REMEDY: Add sugar to the ants and add flour. (Image: Shutterstock) GEMINI: Trust the system by staying in understanding and policy rule. With everyone’s cooperation, we will move forward. There will be discipline. With patience, faith will bear fruit. Industries will remain the same. Keep distance from strangers. Don’t get influenced by rumours. REMEDY: Serve a disabled person. (Image: Shutterstock) CANCER: Will maintain better performance in work business. Will fulfill the resolutions. There will be positive growth in the circumstances. Confidence will increase. Pending cases will get momentum. Can make a new start. There will be an increase in activity in the workplace. REMEDY: Feed imarti made of oil to a black dog. (Image: Shutterstock) LEO: Professionals will speed up the plans. You will be successful in communication. Achievements will increase. Honour and respect will increase. Work facilities will increase. Competition will increase. Benefits and expansion efforts will improve. REMEDY: Offer lotus flower to Goddess Lakshmi. (Image: Shutterstock) VIRGO: You will get desired results in business related matters. Beneficial time left. Connect with professionals. Talent will shine. Professionals will get remarkable results. Be excited about success. Think big, the economic side will be better. REMEDY: Wake up early and offer water to the Sun. (Image: Shutterstock) LIBRA: Will be involved in the works of investment and expansion. Businessmen’s confidence will remain intact. The affairs of distant countries will be handled. Be careful in various matters. Maintain order and discipline. Busyness in financial matters will increase. Will be patient. REMEDY: Light a ghee lamp under a banana tree. (Image: Shutterstock) SCORPIO: Creativity will increase in the workplace. Profit percentage will be good. The influence in the career business will increase. Will continue to be better in impact and performance. Necessary goals will be achieved. Economic business profit will be better. REMEDY: Feed kheer to small girls. (Image: Shutterstock) SAGITTARIUS: Promote traditional works. Attractive offers will be available. The emphasis will be on collection conservation. Banking will work. Will focus on business matters. Work efficiency will get stronger. Financial business efforts will be in favor. REMEDY: Offer red chunri to Maa Durga. (Image: Shutterstock) CAPRICORN: Keep in mind the goal, everyone will get cooperation. The enthusiasm will continue. Emphasis will be given on business activities. Business travel is possible. Financial matters will be in favor. Will be effective in traditional works. There will be momentum in career-business. Profits will increase. REMEDY: Offer coconut to Hanuman ji. (Image: Shutterstock) AQUARIUS: Emphasis will be on physical facilities. Officials will help. Plans will take shape. Career in business will be impressive. Avoid unnecessary conversations. There will be momentum in various endeavors. The contact area will be kept large. REMEDY: Offer Durva to Lord Ganesha. (Image: Shutterstock) PISCES: Will be enthusiastic in professional matters. Career in business will progress without any hesitation. You will get good news. Focus on profit target. Will perform better than expected. Various works will proceed actively. Take advice from experienced people. REMEDY: Chant Gayatri Mantra 108 times. (Image: Shutterstock)
Read all the Latest News here
first published: November 20, 2022, 00:10 IST
last updated: November 20, 2022, 00:10 IST