Horoscope Today, 9 December, 2022: Money Astrological Prediction for Friday

Check out today’s prediction by Bhoomika Kalam, an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award. (Image: Shutterstock) ARIES: Today work expansion plans will be made. There is a need to be careful in money related work. Taking interest in risky activities will result in losses. Don’t invest in stock market. REMEDY:- Take blessings of gurus or elders. (Image: Shutterstock) TAURUS: New contacts in business will prove beneficial for you. Employees and colleagues will also get proper support. Income will be normal. Keep yourself away from any partnership related work in your business. REMEDY:- Feed something sweet to the mother. (Image: Shutterstock) GEMINI: Old disputed matters may come to the fore. Avoid haste and initiative. The speed of work can be affected. Will take interest in investment matters. Caution will be taken in business activities. Business efforts will be normal. Will focus on business expansion. REMEDY:- Offer sweets to maa laxmi. (Image: Shutterstock) CANCER: Auspiciousness will increase in your career. Profit in your business will remain strong. Economic matters will be resolved. Today you get success in your business. Will move in the right direction. Courage will increase. Be goal oriented you will achieve it soon. REMEDY:- Chant Gayatri Mantra 108 times. (Image: Shutterstock) LEO: There will be an increase in profit in stock market. Will speed up the goals. Courage will increase. Salaries people will get bonus or commission. There will be an increase in wealth. Business will be better. Profit will be more. Positivity will increase in the workplace. REMEDY:- Light a ghee lamp in the Hanuman temple. (Image: Shutterstock) VIRGO: You will get desired success. Business activities will increase. Today you will get profit in the exchange of goods and ideas. Your business Plans will gain momentum. Will be close allies. The economic side will be strong. REMEDY:- Offer coconut in Bhairav temple. (Image: Shutterstock) LIBRA: Everyone will be impressed by your intelligence. Close friends and colleagues will be helpful. Greed will save you from falling into temptation. Profit in your business will be positive. Will get the support of family members. Will work actively, today you will be effective in ancestral business. REMEDY:- Give bread to a black dog. (Image: Shutterstock) SCORPIO: Maintain momentum in planning efforts. Be active, reasoning power will increase. Will speed up the necessary works. You will get the support from professionals. Economic strength will increase. Will maintain focus on business activity. Profit percentage will be better. REMEDY:- Offer blankets in old age homes. (Image: Shutterstock) SAGITTARIUS: Do not trust strangers too quickly. Avoid being a victim of fraud. Important works will speed up. Important deals will increase patience in agreements. Professionalism will be strong. Be careful in taking decisions. REMEDY:- Feed jaggery to the cow. (Image: Shutterstock) CAPRICORN: Professional achievements will increase. Officers will be happy with you. Today big industries will join your business. Economic benefits will be better. Keep clarity in business transaction. REMEDY:- Gift sweet things to poor kids. (Image: Shutterstock) AQUARIUS: Due to personal work in business, will not be able to pay much attention. But there will be full cooperation of the employees and the work will continue. There will be minor problems in partnership related business. There will be a beneficial situation in transaction related matters. REMEDY:- Recite Shiv Chalisa. (Image: Shutterstock) PISCES: Will perform better in various fields. You can start any new work. Business related travel is possible. Remarkable results will be achieved in all fields. Career in business will be beneficial for you. Remedy: - Feed jaggery to the cow. (Image: Shutterstock)
