Horoscope Today, November 18, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Friday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

You might feel like correcting something at a conscious level. If finance has been your worry, there might be a new earning opportunity coming up. Short distance travel is likely.

LUCKY SIGN: A carved wood

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

It’s a day of mixed emotions. You may feel slightly irritated in the morning, but things work out your way by the afternoon. Random outing might cheer you up. It’s a good day to make donations.

LUCKY SIGN: A solar panel

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Your finance seems to be back on track. But there might be a burning desire to create more such opportunities. Your spouse might share an old secret with you. A prompt action might help you save your day.

LUCKY SIGN: A red ribbon

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

The emotion of love is on a high. If you feeling neglected as well, you must reach out to that person. Planning way to head in the future is not recommended. Some random cash flow may cheer you up.

LUCKY SIGN: A tumbler

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

A new business plan might be on the cards. But make sure it’s not discussed with everyone around you. Tip about something important might be helpful. Your spouse’s health might need some attention soon.

LUCKY SIGN: A coloured glass bottle

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

A phone call carrying good news may make your day. If you have been planning to organise yourself, now is the time. Any court issue or pending matters might show a movement.

LUCKY SIGN: A yellow sapphire

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Mixed emotions might rule the day, but make sure you don’t get too attached to it. It would help to divert your attention towards something meaningful and practical. If writing is your passion, you may pursue it now.

LUCKY SIGN: Sandalwood powder

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

You may have to prepare yourself for some critical changes at workplace. The people who you thought might be supporting you may act otherwise. Good news from overseas is likely.

LUCKY SIGN: A copper coin

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

A very old investment gives some substantial returns right now. A major expenditure might be coming up soon for which you must stay prepared. They might be an old lady who might wish to connect with you for some work.

LUCKY SIGN: A cola can

CAPRICORN : DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

They might be a slight rift with your siblings. But that seems unavoidable. There are new opportunities on the horizon. If you get to pursue your own hobby as your primary work, that would be the best.

LUCKY SIGN: A silk scarf

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

A few friends might be helpful in your current situation. Do not jump onto conclusions if there’s no need. A supervisor might not be happy with your work. A secret from the past is likely to get exposed.

LUCKY SIGN: A milestone

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Destiny throws an unavoidable duty towards you that you need to accomplish. A relative might constantly remind you of the same. You might not feel the same about an old friend. A quiet evening by yourself might help.

LUCKY SIGN: A bunch of carnations

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

