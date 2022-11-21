Weekly Numerology Predictions From 21st To 27th November, 2022

NUMBER 1: People born on 1st, 20th, 19th and 28th

Your confidence will shake but success will remain unaffected, so spend time communication and networking. Knowledge is the best key to hold victory for the whole week. Couples will enjoy togetherness and parties. You could go to events or family functions but avoid indulgence .Your appearance and speech will throw great impression on others. Remember to establish relations and maintaining reliance. Property dealers, scientists, singers, jewelers, interior designers, dancers, dealers of solar products, writers, government officers, Doctors and media industry to achieve money profits.

Advertisement

MASTER COLOURs: Yellow and blue

LUCKY DAY: Sunday and Monday

LUCKY NO: 1 and 3

DONATIONS: Please donate chandan in temple

NUMBER 2 (PEOPLE BORN ON 2ND, 11TH, 20TH AND 29TH)

Your heart is flowing with emotions so enjoy the romantic relationships and express your thoughts. You will feel fear of loneliness so be the part of mass this week. Growth in business or job is anticipated. Perform milk abhishek of Lord Shiva on Monday and keep a crystal piece of swans in North West of Master room to increase harmony between couples. You are likely to sell an asset and invest in new business unit. You will succeed with help of friends. It’s time to spend for shopping and touring, attend family functions, and invest in stock. Trusting others blindly or emotionally needs to be prohibited

MASTER COLOUR: Pink

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATIONS: Please donate white sugar to beggars

Advertisement

NUMBER 3 (PEOPLE BORN ON 3RD, 12TH, 22TH AND 30TH)

Always keep Green plants in surroundings or atleast green scenery in the east 9f the house. Your plans seems to be taking shape and grow. Personal life finds more happiness and support. It’s a week of socializing and financial gains. Its time to travel to increase exposure and knowledge. You should choose a new option in career, house, profile, marriage, vehicle as its favouring this week. Highly impressive week especially for students, techies, sportsman, singers, coaches, educationists, politicians and lawyers. It’s best time to travel, shopping, jewelry, books, decor, grains or travel bookings. Designers, hoteliers, anchors, life and sports coaches and financers, musicians to enjoy special achievements today.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and violet

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 9

Advertisement

DONATIONS: Please donate Green vegetables to beggars

NUMBER 4 (PEOPLE BORN ON 4TH, 13TH, 22, 31ST)

You should spend time in keeping your surroundings clean. It’s a week of closing business deals and executing. It’s an impress week in all the manner, so be it proposing your love or investing in business, it’s a decision in your favour. You will also be highly proud of your children throughout. It’s a favorable day for those investing in stock and commercial property. Sales employees, IT employees, theater artist or actors, TV anchors and dancers must apply for interviews, as bright chances to receive benefits today. Manufacturers of construction material, metal and garments should anticipate new offer in business.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue and Purple

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

Advertisement

LUCKY NO. 9

DONATIONS: Please donate two coconuts in temple

NUMBER 5 (PEOPLE BORN ON 5TH, 14TH, 23RD)

Always remember to keep a quartz crystal in the house. Perform rituals of Lord Ganesha and take his blessing. Business grows only with investment risk this week so go ahead. Hurdles for sportsman, politicians, actors, stock brokers and techies reduces. You will receive complete support of family and friends to resolve long time issues. Monetary profits seems high and likely to receive return on investment in export import. Must try luck in modeling, medical, sports, events, competitive exams and interviews today.

MASTER COLOUR: Green and Teal

Advertisement

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO. 5

DONATIONS: Please donate Green milk to animals

NUMBER 6 (PEOPLE BORN ON 6TH, 15TH, 24TH)

It’s a week of collaboration with other brands or falling in for permanent relationship like marriage. You will receive money in return of work but will struggle for recognition and acknowledgment. You should lead the group if given such offer. Use the opportunity as it is knocking the door and it will be useful for future. Mental stress due to responsibilities remains as it is. The time to resolve issues business clients and go out for dinner or shopping. Women employees, sportsman, property dealers, dermatologists, singers, designers, event management, brokers, Chefs and students to receive new offers that enhances growth. Romantic relationship seems instances of miscommunication

MASTER COLOUR: Pink and violet

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO. 6

DONATIONS: Please donate White Rice in ashram

NUMBER 7 (PEOPLE BORN ON 7TH, 16TH AND 25TH)

Stop being reserved and communicate as much you can else will be misunderstood. Business seems picking up growth and receive monetary profits. Use metal instead of fabric or leather always. You need to consider the advice of mother or other opposite gender as will turn out perfect for. Accept the challenge offered as your wisdom can win all situations. People in love can go out to propose. Business of finance, property, jewelry, lawyers, courier, pilots, politicians, theatre artist, CA, Software guys to face special luck

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7 and 9

DONATIONS: Please donate sugar in orphanage

NUMBER 8 (PEOPLE BORN ON 8TH, 17TH AND 26TH)

Always maintain softness in speech specially to those who are giving their services to you. Enjoy the initial days of the week in planning, social networking, marketing, shopping and traveling. Begin the week with distribution and charity. Your association with big companies turns excellent r so plan accordingly. Financial benefits will be high and decisions related to property and machinery buying will turn in your favour. However, stress remains high due to many liabilities, legal disputes will settle down soon now. Keep spending te in green surroundings to stay healthy. Donating grains and eating citrus is must today.

MASTER COLOUR: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Please donate salt in ashrams

NUMBER 9 (PEOPLE BORN ON 9TH, 18TH AND 27TH)

This week females need to put effort in exploring new opportunities as it seems to bring high success. Control over spending and aggression nature. Education business grows at high speed this week. Couples will stay happy and romantic next half of the week. You should stay off the indulgence as likely to face disgrace. A fantastic week for those in love to express their emotions .Business relations eventually receive recognition in global markets. People in glamor industry and media will enjoy fame and Politicians will cater great opportunities today. Housewives, astrologers, vast consultants, students, trainers, musicians, writer, designers, doctors, lawyers, engineers and actors enjoy best of popularity

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Please donate red masoor

Read all the Latest News here