AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 12: The Panchang for this Sunday, February 12, will mark the Shashthi Tithi and the Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. Krishna Shashthi and Saptami are considered normal for most auspicious activities and hence are included in good muhurat timings. According to Drik Panchang, devotees will be observing Yashoda Jayanti.

For those who have recently purchased a house and are planning to perform a housewarming puja, they must note that Sunday is a prohibited weekend for performing griha parvesh puja. To avoid any obstacles throughout the day, take a look at the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings for the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 12

The sunrise is expected to take place at 7:02 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:09 PM. It is assumed that there will be a moonrise at 12:09 AM on February 13 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 10: 37 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 12

The Shashthi Tithi will be in effect up to 09:45 AM and later the Saptamii Tithi will take place. As per Drik Panchang, The Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect till 02:27 AM on February 13, after that Vishakha Nakshatra will take place. The Moon will be placed in the Tula Rashii. The sun will be seen in Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 12

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 5:19 AM to 6:11 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:13 PM and 12:58 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:06 PM to 6:32 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:27 PM to 3:11 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place between 6:09 PM and 7:26 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 12

The inauspicious timings or ashubh muhurat for the Rahu Kalam is from 4:45 PM to 06:09 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 03:22 PM and 04:45 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will occur from 04:40 PM to 05:24 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 12:36 PM to 01:59 PM while the Baana muhurat will be in Mrityu till 10:13 AM and then will be in Agni from 10:13 AM to Full Night

