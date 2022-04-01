Aaj Ka Panchang, April 01, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Chaitra Amavasya

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 01, 2022: The Panchang for Friday or Shukravar will mark the Amavasya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Chaitra month. The day will be observed as the auspicious Chaitra Amavasya. On this day, Hindu devotees prepare kheer or halwa and serve it as Prasad to the lord. People also keep a day-long fast on the day which they usually break after the new Moon starts appearing. The day will also be marked as the Shukravar fast. People keep fast to impress Goddess Lakshmi on this day and seek her blessings for wealth and prosperity.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on April 01

Advertisement

According to Panchang, the Sun is predicted to rise at 06.11 am and set at 6.39 pm on April 01. The Moon is expected to rise at 6.20 am. The Moon set timing is predicted to be 6.50 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 01

Amavasya tithi will begin at 12.23 pm on March 31 and will remain till 11.53 am on April 01. On Friday, after 11.53 am, Pratipadha tithi will come into effect marking the beginning of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 10.40 am on April 01. On Friday, the Moon and Sun both will be in the Meena Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 01

Advertisement

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04.39 am to 05.25 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 12.00 pm to 12.50 pm on Friday Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.26 pm to 06.50 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.30 pm to 3.20 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 01

As per Drik Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 10.52 am and will end at 12.25 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 07.45 am to 09.18 am on Friday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 03.32 am to 05.05 am. Dur Muharat will fall twice on April 01. It will be from 08.41 am to 09.31 am and from 12.50 pm to 01.40 pm.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.