Aaj Ka Panchang, April 02, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

The Panchang for Saturday or Shanivar will mark the Pratipadha Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. The day will be observed as the beginning of the auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra is the first month of the Hindu calendar and the Navratri falling during this month is known as Chaitra Navratri. During the festival, Hindu devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga on nine different days. They also keep fast for nine days and only eat ‘satvik’ food which is made without onion and garlic. On April 2, Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Navratri.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on April 02

According to Panchang, the Sun is predicted to rise at 06.10 am and set at 06.39 pm on April 02. The Moon is expected to rise at 06.51 am. The Moon set timing is predicted to be 07.47 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 02

Pratipadha tithi will begin at 11.54 am on April 01 and will remain till 11.58 am on April 02. On Saturday, after 11.58 am, Dwitiya tithi will come into effect. Revati Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 11.21 am on April 02. On Saturday, the Moon and Sun both will be in the Meena Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 02

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04.38 am to 05.24 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 12.00 pm to 12.50 pm on Saturday. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.27 pm to 06.51 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.30 pm to 3.20 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 2

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 09.18 am and will end at 10.51 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 06.10 am to 07.44 am on Saturday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 01.59 am to 03.32 am. Dur Muharat will be from 06.10 am to 07.50 am.

