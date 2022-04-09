Aaj Ka Panchang, April 9, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Day 8 of Chaitra Navratri

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 9, 2022: The Panchang for Saturday or Shanivar will mark the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. The day will be observed as the eighth day of Navratri, the next day to which would be the auspicious Ram Navami. Ram Navami is celebrated to mark the occasion of Lord Rama’s birth.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on April 09

According to Panchang, the Sun will rise at 06:02 am and set at 06:43 pm on April 09. The Moon is expected to rise at 11:34 am. The Moon set timing is predicted to be 02:06 am on April 10.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 09

Ashtami tithi will remain till 01:23 am on April 10. On Sunday, after this time, Navami tithi will come into effect. Punarvasu Nakshatra or constellation will be in effect till 04:31 am on April 10. On Saturday, the Moon will be in the Mithuna Rashi upto 09:51 pm and Sun will be in the Meena Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 09

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will set in at 04:32 am and end at 05:17 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:58 am to 12:48 pm on Saturday. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06:31 pm to 06:55 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2:30 pm to 3:20 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 09

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 09:13 am and will end at 10:48 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 06:02 am to 07:38 am on Saturday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 01:58 pm to 03:33 pm. Dur Muharat will fall one on April 09. It will be observed at a stretch from 06:02 am to 07:44 am.

