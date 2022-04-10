Aaj Ka Panchang, April 10, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Ram Navami

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 10, 2022: The Panchang for Sunday or Ravivar will mark the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. The day will mark the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami which is celebrated every year as Lord Rama was born on this day, according to the Hindu calendar.

ALSO READ: Ram Navami 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on April 10

According to Panchang, the Sun will rise at 06:01 am and set at 06:44 pm on April 10. The Moon is expected to rise at 12:29 pm. The Moon set timing is predicted to be 02:49 am on April 11.

Advertisement

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 10

Navami tithi will remain till 03:25 am on April 11. On Monday, after this time, Dashami tithi will come into effect. Pushya Nakshatra or constellation will be in effect all night. On Sunday, the Moon will be in the Karka Rashi upto and Sun will be in the Meena Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 10

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will set in at 04:31 am and end at 05:16 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:57 am to 12:48 pm on Sunday. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06:31 pm to 06:55 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2:30 pm to 3:21 pm.

Advertisement

Ashubh Muhurat for April 10

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 05:09 pm and will end at 06:44 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 03:33 pm to 05:09 pm on Sunday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 12:23 pm to 01:58 pm. Dur Muharat will fall once on April 10. It will be observed at a stretch from 05:02 pm to 05:53 am.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.