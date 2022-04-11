Aaj Ka Panchang, April 11, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

Panchang, also known as the Vedic calendar provides details regarding the most important religious events, which include festivals, fasts and vrats to name a few.

April 11 will mark the Dashami tithi in Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month. Some of the inauspicious muhurats like Rahu Kalam, Aadal Yoga, Gulikai Kalam, and Ganda Moola will be in effect today. The day is Monday (Somwara).

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset on April 11

According to Panchang, the sunrise on the 11th of April will take place at 6:00 am, while the sunset will happen at 6:44 pm. Today, the moon will be setting at 3:26 am on April 12, and the moonrise is slated to take place at 1:27 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi details for April 11

The Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha will prevail till 4:30 am on 12th April, following which, Ekadashi Tithi will begin. The Nakshatra will be Pushya up to 6:51 am, after which Ashlesha will start.

Auspicious Muhurat for 11th April

The Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 4:30 am to 5:15 am. It will be followed by Abhijit Muhurat, which is regarded as the most fruitful and auspicious time of the day. On Monday, 11th April, the Abhijit Muhurat will prevail from 11:57 am to 12:47 pm. The Godhuli Muhurat will prevail from 6:31 pm to 6:55 pm.

Inauspicious Muhurat for 11th April

Rahu Kalam, which is regarded as the most inauspicious time of the day, will prevail on Monday, 11th April from 7:36 am to 9:11 am, whereas Aadal Yoga will begin from 6:00 am and will last till 6:51 am. Gulikai Kalam will run from 1:57 pm to 3:33 pm, whereas Varjyam will prevail from 8:34 pm to 10:17 pm.

