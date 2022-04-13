Aaj Ka Panchang, April 13, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 13, 2022: The Panchang for Wednesday or Budhwar will mark the Dwadashi Tithi in the Chaitra month, which is currently under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also mark the occasion of Kamada Ekadashi Vrat. On this day, Hindu devotees observe fast in order to wash off their sins. It is believed that a fast observed on this day may also bring blessings from Lord Vishnu.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 13

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 05:58 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:46 PM. The moon rises on April 13 at 03:24 PM, while the moonset is predicted to take place at 04:36 AM on April 14, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 13

The Dwadashi tithi will be in effect upto 04:49 AM on April 14 after which the Trayodashi tithi will come into effect. The Magha nakshatra or constellation will be effective upto 09:37 AM after which Purva Phalguni nakshatra will come into effect on Wednesday. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Simha Rashi while the Sun will be in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 13

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will not be coming into effect on Wednesday. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 04:28 AM and remain so till 05:13 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 06:33 PM and prevail till 06:57 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be prevailing on Wednesday from 02:30 PM to 03:21 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will come into effect from 06:46 PM to 07:53 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 13

Panchang predicts the inauspicious muhurat Rahu Kalam will be in effect from 12:22 PM to 01:58 PM. Timings for Dur Muhurtam on Wednesday will be from 11:56 AM to 12:47 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 07:34 AM to 09:10 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 10:46 AM to 12:22 PM, according to Panchang. The Ganda Moola muhurat will be effective from 05:58 AM to 09:37 AM.

