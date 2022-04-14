Aaj Ka Panchang, April 14, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

The Panchang for Thursday, or Guruwar, will mark the Trayodashi Tithi in the Chaitra month which is currently under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also mark the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. The day marks the birth anniversary of sage Mahavir, also known as Vardhamana, who established core tenets of Jainism. Mahavir was the 24th and the last Jain spiritual guru.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 14

According to the Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 5:57 am. The timing for sunset is predicted to take place at 6:46 pm. The moon rises on April 14 at 4:24 pm while the moonset is predicted to take place at 5:08 am on April 15.

Advertisement

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 14

The Trayodashi tithi will be in effect upto 3:55 am on April 15 after which the Chaturdashi tithi will come into effect. The Purva Phalguni nakshatra or constellation will be effective upto 9:56 am after which Uttara Phalguni nakshatra will come into effect on Thursday. The Moon will be in Simha Rashi upto 3:54 pm mafter which it will move to Kanya Rashi. The Sun will be in Meena Rashi upto 8:56 am after which it will move to Mesha Rashi.

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 14

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will come into effect at 11:56 am and remain so till 12:47 pm. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 4:27 am and remain so till 5:12 am. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 6:33 pm and prevail till 6:57 pm. The Vijaya muhurat will be prevailing on Thursday from 2:30 pm to 3:21 pm while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will come into effect from 6:46 pm to 7:53 pm.

Advertisement

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 14

Panchang predicts the inauspicious muhurat Rahu Kalam will be in effect from 1:58 pm to 3:34 pm. Timings for Dur Muhurtam on Thursday will be from 10:13 am to 11:05 am. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 5:57 am to 7:33 am, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 9:09 am to 10:45 am. The Varjyam muhurat will be effective from 5:02 pm to 6:36 pm.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.