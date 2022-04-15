Aaj Ka Panchang, April 15, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 15, 2022: April 15 will mark the Chaturdashi tithi in Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. Some of the auspicious muhurats like Brahama Muhurta, Abhijit, and Godhuli Muhurta will be in effect today, along with some of the inauspicious muhurats like Raahu Kalam, Gulikai Kalam, and Varjyam. The day is Shukrawara (Friday).

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, Moonset on 15th April

Sunrise will happen at 5:56 am and the sunset will be almost an hour later in the evening, that is 6:46 pm. The moon, today, will be rising at 5:24 pm and will be set at 5:40 am on the 16th of April.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi

The Chaturdashi tithi of Shukla Paksha will prevail till 2:25 am on 16th April, following which, Purnima will begin. Nakshatra will be Uttar Phalguni till 9:35 am, following which Hasta will begin. The sun sign will be in Mesha Rashi, whereas, the moon sign will be in Kanya Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurat

Brahma Muhurat will begin from 4:26 am and will last till 5:11 am. The Abhijit muhurat will start at 11:55 am and will last till 12:47 pm, whereas, the Godhuli muhurat will start at 6:33 pm and will end at 6:57 pm.

Inauspicious Muhurat

Rahu Kalam will start at 10:45 am and will prevail till 12:21 pm. Gulikai Kalam will begin at 7:32 am and will end at 9:08 am, which will be followed by Varjyam. Varjyam will start at 5:40 pm and will come to an end by 7:12 pm.

