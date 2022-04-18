Aaj Ka Panchang, April 18, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 18, 2022: The Panchang for Monday or Somvar will mark the Dwitiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Vaishakha month. The day will be observed as the auspicious Monday fast. On this day, devotees of Lord Shiva worship Bholenath and keep a day-long fast. They perform Jal Abhishek of the Shiva Linga, after bathing in the morning, and chant ‘Om Namah Shivay’. Devotees break their fast in the evening by lighting a lamp and praying Shiva. It is believed that by keeping Monday fast, Shiva fulfils all the wishes.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on April 18

According to Panchang, the Sun is predicted to rise at 06.04 am and set at 6.43 pm on April 18. The Moon is expected to rise at 10.41 am.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 18

Dwitiya tithi will begin at 10.01 pm on April 17 and will remain till 07.23 pm on April 18. On Monday, after 07.23 pm, Tritiya tithi will come into effect. Vishakha Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 03.39 am on April 19. On Monday, the Moon will be in the Tula Rashi and Sun will be in the Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 18

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04.34 am to 05.08 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11.55 am to 12.47 pm on Monday. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.36 pm to 07.00 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.30 pm to 3.22 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 18

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 07.30 am and will end at 09.07 am whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 01.58 pm to 03.35 pm on Monday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 10.44 am to 12.21 am. Dur Muharat will fall twice on April 18. It will be from 12.47 pm to 01.38 pm and from 03.22 pm to 04.13 pm.

