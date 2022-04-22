Aaj Ka Panchang, April 22, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 22, 2022: The Panchang for Friday or Shukravar will mark the Shashthi and Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Vaishakha month. No prominent festival will be celebrated today. Read below to know the auspicious and inauspicious timings in case you want to organize any ceremony or social event.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on April 22

The Sun will rise at 05:49 am and set at 6:51 pm on April 23. The Moon is expected to rise at 01:05 am on April 23. The Moon set timing is predicted to be 11:03 am.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details With Their Timings for April 22

Shashthi tithi will be in effect till 08:42 am on April 22. On Friday, after 08:42 am, Saptami tithi will come in effect. Purva Ashadha Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 08:14 pm of April 22 after which, Uttara Ashadha nakshatra will be in effect. On Friday, the Moon will be in the Dhanu Rashi upto 01:53 am on April 23 after which Makara Rashi will be in effect and Sun will be in the Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 22

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start at 04:21 am and end at 05:05 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:54 am to 12:46 pm on Friday. Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 06:38 pm to 07:02 pm. Vijaya muharat will be in effect from 2:30 pm to 3:22 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 22

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will set in at 10:42 am and end at 12:20 pm and Gulikai Kaal will be seen from 07:27 am to 09:04 am on Friday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 03:35 pmto05:13pm. Dur Muharat will fall twice on April 22. It will be in effect from 08:25amto09:17am and from 12:46pmto01:38pm.

