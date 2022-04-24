Aaj Ka Panchang, April 24, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 24, 2022: The Panchang for Sunday or Ravivar will mark the Navami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Vaishakha month. No prominent festival or ritual will be celebrated today. Read below to know the auspicious and inauspicious timings in case you want to organize any worship ceremonies or social events.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on April 24

According to Panchang, the Sun will rise at 05:47 am and set at 6:52 pm on April 24. The Moon is expected to rise at 02:40 am on April 25. The Moon set timing is predicted to be 12:37 pm on April 24.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details With Their Timings for April 24

Navami tithi will be in effect till 02:52 am on April 25. Shaaravan Nakshatra or constellation will be in effect till 05:52 pm on April 24 following which Dhanishtha nakshatra will be in effect. On Sunday, the Moon will be in the Makara Rashi and Sun will be in the Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 24

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start at 04:19 am and end at 05:03 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:53 am to 12:46 pm on Sunday. Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 06:39 pm to 07:03 pm. Vijaya muharat will be in effect from 02:30 pm to 03:23 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 24

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will set in at 05:14 pm and end at 06:52 pm and Gulikai Kaal will be seen from 03:36 pm to 05:52 pm on Sunday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 12:19 pm to 01:58 pm. Dur Muharat will fall once on April 24 and the timings are from 05:07 pm to 06:00 pm.

