Aaj Ka Panchang, April 3, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Day 2 of Chaitra Navratri

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 3, 2022: Today is the second day of the festival of Chaitra Navratri. This days marks the Dwitiya Tithi of Sukla Paksha of the Chaitra month. The Chaitra month is the first month of the Hindu calendar. The festival of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated for 9 days worshiping the different forms of Goddess Durga. Today on day two of Chaitra Navratri, devotees will worship Maa Brahmacharini. Inauspicious muhurats like rahu kaal and gulikai kaal will be in effect today on Sunday.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 3

According to Panchang the sunrise on April 3 will be at 06.09 am, and the sun will be setting at 6:40 PM. The moon will be rising at 07:22 AM, and the timing of the moon set will beat 08:44 PM on April 3.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 3

According to Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi will remain till 12:28 am, and after that Tritiya tithi will follow. The nakshatra will be Ashwini up to 12:37 PM on April 3. The moon sign will be in Mesha Rashi and the sun sign will be in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 3

The Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04:37 AM to 05:23 AM. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 12:00 PM to 12:50 PM on Sunday. The timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06:27 PM to 06:51 PM. The Vijaya Muharat will remain from 02:30 PM to 03:20 PM on April 3.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 3

According to the Panchang, Rahu Kaal will remain from 05:06 PM to 06:40 PM. Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 03:32 PM and will remain till 05:06 PM on Sunday. The Yamaganda Muharat will be from 12:25 PM to 01:58 PM and lastly, Dur Muharat will remain from 05:00 PM to 05:50 PM on April 3, 2022.

