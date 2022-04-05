Aaj Ka Panchang, April 5, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 5, 2022: The Panchang for the fifth day of April is marked as the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. The day is also the third day of the festival of Chaitra Navratri. This Hindu festival is celebrated by worshipping the Goddess Durga. On the fourth day, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 05

According to the Panchang, the sunrise on April 5 will be at 06:07 am, and the sunset will be at 06:41 pm. The time of the moonrise is 08:30 AM, and the moonset is 10:38 pm, on April 5.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 05

On April 5, the Chaturthi Tithi will remain up to 03:45 PM, and then Panchmi will follow. The constellation will be Krittika Nakshatra and it will remain up to 04:52 PM, and then Rohini Nakshatra will be there. The Sun sign will be in Meena Rashi while the Moon sign will be in Vrishabha on April 5.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 5

According to the Panchang, the bright Brahma Muhurat for April 5 will start from 04:35 AM and will remain till 05:21 AM. Abhijit Muhurat will start at 11:59 AM and remain till 12:49 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will start at 06:29 PM to 06:53 PM, lastly, Vijaya Muharat will fall between 2:30 pm and 3:20 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 05

The Ashubh Muhurat of April 5, according to the Panchang, is Rahu Kaal which will begin at 03:33 PM and will remain till 05:07 PM. Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 12:24 PM and remain till 01:58 PM. Yamaganda Muharat will start from 09:15 AM and remain till 10:50 AM and lastly, Dur Muharat will remain from 08:38 AM to 09:28 AM.

