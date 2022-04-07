Aaj Ka Panchang, April 7, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details on Day 6 of Chaitra Navratri

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 7: The Panchang for April 7 will mark the Sashti of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. The day is also the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri and Yamuna chhath is celebrated on this day. If you are planning an event today, read about the auspicious and inauspicious muhurats that will be observed today.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 7

Going by the Panchang, the sun will rise at 06:53 AM and set at 06:42 PM. The moonrise of April 7 will be at 09:10 AM, and the moonset will happen at 12:28 AM the next day.

Advertisement

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 7

According to the Drik Panchang, April 7 will have Shashthi Tithi up to 08:32 PM, and after that Sataptami Tithi will start. The constellation will be Mrigashirsha Nakshatra up to 10:42 PM, and after that Ardra Nakshatra will follow. The Sun sign will be in Meena Rashi while the Moon sign will be in Vrishabha Rashi on April 7.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 7

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat for April 7 will set in at 04:34 AM and end at 05:19 AM. The Abhijeet Muhurta will stay in effect from 11:58 AM to 12:49 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will start at 06:30 PM and end at 06:54 PM. Lastly, Vijaya Muharat will fall between 02:30 PM to 03:20 PM.

Advertisement

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 7

According to the Panchang, the Ashubh Muhurat of April 7 are Rahu Kaal which will start at 01:58 PM and end at 03:33 PM. Gulikai Kaal will start from 09:14 AM and remain up to 10:49 AM. Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect between 06:05 AM to 07:39 AM, and lastly, Dur Muharat will remain from 10:17 AM to 11:08 AM and again from 03:20 PM to 04:11 PM.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.