Aaj Ka Panchang, August 11, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Raksha Bandhan

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 11, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Sharavana month. Hindu devotees will observe nine major religious events including Raksha Bandhan, which are: Rakhi, Yajurveda Upakarma, Hayagriva Jayanti, Sawan Purnima Vrat, Anvadhan, Bhadra, Ravi Yoga and Aadal Yoga. If you are planning on conducting an auspicious ceremony on this Raksha Bandhan, read below to find out the auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 11

The Sun will rise at 5:48 AM and will set at 7:04 PM on Thursday. While the Moon will rise at 6:55 PM and set at 5:44 AM on August 12.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 11

The Chaturdashi Tithi will be in effect till 10:38 AM, right after this the Purnima Tithi will take place. The Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be present until 6:53 AM. The Sun will be in the Karka Rashi while the placement of the moon will be in the Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 11

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat on this Raksha Bandhan are predicted to be from 4:22 AM to 5:05 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 12:00 PM to 12:53 PM. Whereas the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 6:51 PM and 7:15 PM. On the other hand, the timings for the Amrit Kalam will start at 6:55 PM and end at 8:20 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 11

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 2:06 PM to 3:45 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 9:07 AM to 10:47 AM and the Yamaganda Muhurat will be in effect from 5:48 AM to 7:27 AM. On the other hand, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 10:13 AM to 11:06 AM and then from 03:32 PM to 4:25 PM.

