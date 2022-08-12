Aaj Ka Panchang, August 12, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 12, 2022: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Purnima Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Sharavana month. Hindu devotees will observe few major religious events: Varalakshmi Vrat, Gayatri Jayanti, Gayatri Japam, Narali Purnima, Sanskrit Diwar, Sawan Purnima, Ishti, Panchaka, Aadal Yoga, Vidaal Yoga. If your are considering to conduct an auspicious ceremony then read all the way through for auspicious timings, inauspicious timings and other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 12

The Sun will rise at 5:48 AM and will set at 7:03 PM on Friday. While the Moon will rise at 7:40 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 12

The Purnima Tithi will be in effect till 7:05 AM, right after this the Pratipada Tithi will take place and remain in effect till 3:46 AM on August 13. The Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be present until 1:36 AM on August 13. The Sun will be placed in the Karka Rashi while the placement of the moon will be in the Makara Rashi up to 2:49 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 12

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat on this Friday are predicted to be from 4:23 AM to 5:06 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:59 AM to 12:52 PM. Whereas the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 6:50 PM and 7:14 PM and the timings for the Amrit Kalam will start at 4:17 PM and will end at 5:43 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 12

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 10:47 AM to 12:26 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:28 AM to 9:07 AM. On the other hand, the Yamaganda Muhurat will be in effect from 3:45 PM to 5:24 PM and the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 8:27 AM to 9:20 AM and then from 12:52 PM to 1:45 PM.

