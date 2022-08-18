Aaj Ka Panchang, August 18, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 18, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. On this day Hindus will observe Krishna Janmashtami, the birth of the eighth incarnation of God Vishnu. Devotees will celebrate the day with joy, enthusiasm, and dedication. As people will be performing puja and arti, it is important for them to know about the correct timings to begin the rituals. Also, inauspicious timings of the day should be kept in mind.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 18

The Sun will rise at 5:52 AM and will set at 6:58 PM on Thursday and the Moon will rise at 11:04 PM and set at 12:01 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 18

According to the Drik Panchang, the Saptami Tithi will begin at 8:24 PM, on August 17 and end at 9:20 PM on August 18. Bharani Nakshatra, or the constellation, will be present till 11:35 PM. The Sun will remain in Simha Rashi while Moon will stay in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 18

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat is expected to occur between 4:25 AM and 5:08 AM. Abhijit Muhurat will take place from 11:59 AM to 12:51 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will arrive between 6:45 PM and 7:09 PM whereas Amrit Kalam will begin at 6:28 PM and end at 8:10 PM. The timings for the Vijaya Muhurat to appear are 2:36 PM to 3:28 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 18

The timings for the Rahu Kaal are 2:03 PM to 3:41 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 9:08 AM to 10:46 AM. Meanwhile, the Yamaganda Muhurat will take place from 5:52 AM to 7:30 AM and the Dur Muhurat will come in effect twice, first from 10:14 AM to 11:06 AM and then from 3:28 PM to 4:21 PM.

