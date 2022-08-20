Aaj Ka Panchang, August 20, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 20, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Navami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. Hindu devotees will observe five major religious events: Rohini Vrat, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrita Siddhi Yoga, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. If you are planning to conduct an auspicious ceremony or start something new then read all the way through for auspicious timings, inauspicious timings and other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 20

The Sun will rise at 5:53 AM and will set at 6:56 PM. While the Moon will rise from 12:21 AM on August 21 and set at 1:56 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 20

The Navami Tithi will be in effect till 1:08 AM on August 21, post this, the Dashami Tithi will take place. The Rohini Nakshatra will be in effect until 4:40 AM on August 21. The Sun will be placed in the Simha Rashi while the placement of the moon will be in the Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 20

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Saturday are predicted to be from 4:25 AM to 5:09 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:58 AM to 12:50 PM. Whereas the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 6:43 PM and 7:07 PM and the timings for Amrit Kalam will be from 1:05 AM on August 21 to 2:53 AM on the same day.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 20

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 9:09 AM to 10:46 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 5:53 AM to 7:31 AM. On the other hand, the Yamaganda Muhurat will be in effect from 4:40 AM on August 21 to 5: 53 AM on the same day. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 5:53 AM to 6:45 AM and then from 6:45 AM to 7:37 AM.

