Aaj Ka Panchang, August 23, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 23, 2022: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. Hindus are going to observe two major religious occassions: Aja Ekadashi and Tri Pushkara Yoga. One should be well aware of the Shubh and Ashubh timings of the day. In order to learn about these times along with other details read all the way through.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 23

The Sun will rise at 5:54 AM and will set at 6:53 PM. On the other hand, Moon will rise at 2:49 AM on August 24 and set at 4:34 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 23

The Ekadashi Tithi will be in effect until 6:06 AM. The Ardra Nakshatra will be present till 10:44 AM. The moon will stay in the Mithuna Rashi and the sun will be in the Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 23

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat are expected to begin at 4:26 AM and end at 5:10 AM, according to the Drik Panchang, The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:58 AM to 12:49 PM and the timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be from 2:33 PM to 3:25 PM. Whereas the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 6:40 PM and 7:04 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 23

The Rahu Kaal is predicted to occur from 3:38 PM to 5:15 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 12:24 PM to 2:01 PM. Meanwhile, the Yamaganda Muhurat will be there from 9:09 AM to 10:46 AM. The Dur Muhurat will be arriving twice; first in the morning from 8:30 AM to 9:22 AM and next in the night from 11:18 PM to 12:02 AM.

