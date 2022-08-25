Aaj Ka Panchang, August 25, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 25, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Trayodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. Hindu devotees will observe eight major religious events: Masik Shivaratri, Bhadra, Ganda Moola, Guru Pushya Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrita Siddhi Yoga, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. If you considering conducting an auspicious ceremony or starting something new, then read all the way through for Tithi, Nakshatra, auspicious timings, inauspicious timings and other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 25

The Sun will rise at 5:55 AM and will set at 6:51 PM. While the Moon will rise from 4:42 AM on August 26 and set at 6:00 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 25

The Trayodashi Tithi will be in effect till 10:37 AM, post this, the Chaturdashi Tithi will take place. The Pushya Nakshatra will be in effect until 4:16 AM. The placement of the sun will be in the Simha Rashi while the moon will be present in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 25

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Thursday are predicted to be from 4:27 AM to 5:11 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:57 AM to 12:49 PM. Whereas the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 6:38 PM to 7:02 PM. On the other hand, the timings for Amrit Kalam will be from 9:10 AM to 10:57 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 25

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 2:00 pm to 3:37 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 9:09 AM to 10:46 AM. While the Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 5:55 AM to 4:16 PM. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 10:14 AM to 11:05 AM and then from 3:24 PM to 4:16 PM.

