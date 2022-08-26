Aaj Ka Panchang, August 26, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 26, 2022: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. Devotees will observe five major religious events: Pithori Amavasya, Darsha Amavasya, Daiva Savarni Manvadi, Ganda Moola and Aadal Yoga. If you are thinking about conducting an auspicious ceremony it is crucial for you to be aware of the auspicious timings, and inauspicious timings among other details. Read below to find out the tithi, nakshatra along with the other important details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 26

The Sun will rise at 5:56 AM and will set at 6:51 PM. While the Moon will rise at 5:39 AM on August 27 and set at 6:36 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 26

The Chaturdashi Tithi will be in effect till 12:23 PM, post this, the Amavasya Tithi will take place. The Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect until 6:33 PM. The sun will be in the Simha Rashi while the placement of the moon is predicted to be in the Karka Rashi till 6:33 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 26

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Friday are predicted to be from 4:27 AM to 5:12 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:57 AM to 12:49 PM. Whereas the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 6:37 PM to 7:01 PM and for the Amrit Kalam, the timings will be from 4:48 PM to 6:33 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 26

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 11:46 AM to 12:23 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:33 AM to 9:09 AM and the Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 3:36 PM to 5:13 PM. On the other hand, The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 8:31 AM to 9:22 AM and during the noon from 12:49 PM to 1:40 PM.

