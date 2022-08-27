Aaj Ka Panchang, August 27, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 27, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Amavasya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. Pola, Vrishabhotsava, Anvadhan, Bhadrapada Amavasya, Ganda Moola, and Aadal Yoga are the six big Hindu religious occasions on this day. It is important to know the auspicious timings according to the panchang if you wish to begin some work. Along with that, you must also be aware of the inauspicious times. Take a look below to get more details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 27

Advertisement

The Sun is likely to rise at 5:56 AM and set at 6:48 PM. On the other hand, the timings for the Moon to appear are not certain, though it will be seen coming down the sky at 7:09 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 27

According to Drik Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi will stay in effect till 12:23 PM, thereafter the PratipadaTithi will take place. The Magha Nakshatra will be present up to 8:26 PM. The sun, as well as the Moon, will both rest in the Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 27

Advertisement

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Saturday will start at 4:27 AM and end at 5:12 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:57 AM to 12:48 PM. Amrit Kalam is going to take place between 5:51 PM and 7:34 PM whereas the timings for Godhuli Muhurat to arrive is from 6:36 PM to 7:00 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 27

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 9:09 AM to 10:46 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be taking place from 5:56 AM to 7:33 AM and the Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 1:59 PM to 3:35 PM. Meanwhile, the Dur Muhurat will be in appearing twice, first from 5:56 AM to 6:48 AM and next from 6:48 AM to 7:39 AM.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here