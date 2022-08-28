Aaj Ka Panchang, August 28, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 28, 2022: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. Hindu devotees will observe six major religious events: Ishti, Chandra Darshana, Tri Pushkara Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. If you wish to begin a new work or conduct a ceremony, it is crucial for you to be aware of Tithi, Nakshatra, auspicious timing and inauspicious timings among other details. Take a look below to find out an appropriate time for the same.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 28

Advertisement

The Sun will rise at 5:57 AM and will set at 6:47 PM. While the Moon will rise at 6:36 AM and set at 7:40 PM

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 28

The Pratipada Tithi will be in effect till 2:45 PM, post this, the Dwitiya Tithi will take place. The Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect until 9:56 PM. The sun will be in the Simha Rashi, on the other hand, the placement of the moon is also predicted to be in the Simha Rashi, but only till 1:45 AM on August 29. After this, it will take place in the Kanya Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 28

Advertisement

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Sunday are predicted to be from 4:28 AM to 5:12 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:56 AM to 12:48 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 6:34 PM to 6:58 PM. Whereas for the Amrit Kalam, the timings will be from 3:08 PM to 4:50 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 28

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 5:11 PM to 6:47 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 3:35 PM to 5:11 PM and the Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 12:22 PM to 1:58 PM. On the other hand, The Dur Muhurat will be in effect from 5:05 PM to 5:56 PM

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here