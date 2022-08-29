Aaj Ka Panchang, August 29, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 29, 2022: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. There are two major religious events this Monday: Ravi Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. Read all the way through to find out the Tithi, Nakshatra, auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 29

The Sun will rise at 5:57 AM and will set at 6:46 PM. While the Moon will rise at 7:32 AM and set at 8:10 PM

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 29

The Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect till 3:20 PM, post this, the Tritiya Tithi will be in force. The Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra is on till 11:04 PM. The sun will be in the Simha Rashi, on the other hand, the placement of the moon is also predicted to be in the Kanya Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 29

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Monday are predicted to be from 4:28 AM to 5:13 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat is from 11:56 AM to 12:47 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 6:33 PM and 6:57 PM. Whereas for the Amrit Kalam, the timings will be from 3:32 PM to 5:12 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 29

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 7:34 AM to 9:10 PM. While the Gulikai Kaal will be from 1:58 PM to 3:34 PM and the Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 10:46 AM to 12:22 PM. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 12:47 PM to 1:39 PM and then from 3:21 PM to 4:12 PM.

