Aaj Ka Panchang, August 3, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 3, 2022: This Wednesday’s Panchang marks Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Shravana month. On this day, Hindus will witness six major religious events: Kalki Jayanti, Aadi Perukku, Skanda Sashti, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. If you are starting something new or hosting a celebration, you should be aware of the auspicious timings as well as other details. Read about them below:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 3

The Sun will rise at 5:43 AM and set at 7:11 PM. The Moon, on the other hand, will rise at 10:33 AM and set at 10:37 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 3

According to the Drik Panchang, the Shashthi Tithi will be in effect until 5:40 AM on August 4. Saptami Tithi is expected to begin immediately after Shashthi Tithi ends. The Hasta Nakshatra will be present until 6:24 PM. The Sun is predicted to be in Karka Rashi whereas the Moon is going to be in Kanya Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 3

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will be there from 4:19 AM to 5:01 AM on Wednesday. The Godhuli Muhurat will take place between 6:57 PM and 7:21 PM, and the Vijaya Muhurat will take place between 2:42 PM and 3:35 PM. The Amrit Kalam will arrive today from 12:10 PM to 1:50 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 3

The Rahu Kaal will be in effect from 12:27 PM to 2:08 PM, while the Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 10:46 AM to 12:27 PM. The Yamaganda Muhurat begins at 7:24 AM and ends at 9:05 AM. Finally, Dur Muhurat will appear between 12:00 PM and 12:54 PM.

