Aaj Ka Panchang, August 31, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Ganesh Chaturthi

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 31, 2022: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. We will observe five major religious events: Ganesh Chaturthi, Kerala Vinayaka Chaturthi, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Bhadra and Ravi Yoga.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date, History, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Mantras

Ganesh Chaturthi symbolises Ganesha’s rebirth and represents new beginnings. In the 10-day-long celebration, devotees worship the god of knowledge, wisdom and prosperity before beginning any significant work. The muhurat for Ganapati Moorti Sthpana is for two hours and 33 minutes from 11:05 am to 01:38 pm. Ganesh Visarjan will fall on September 9. Devotees immerse Lord Ganesha’s idols in water on this day.

ALSO READ: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings in English, Hindi and Marathi to Share on Ganeshotsav

Advertisement

For people planning to conduct an auspicious ceremony, it is important to be aware of the auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among other details to ensure that you do not face any hindrances. Read all the way through to find out the timings:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 31

The Sun will rise at 5:58 AM and will set at 6:44 PM. While the Moon will rise at 9:26 AM and set at 9:11 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 31

The Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect till 3:22 PM, post this, the Panchami Tithi will take place. The Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect until 12:12 AM on September 1. The sun will be present in the Simha Rashi. On the other hand, the moon’s placement is predicted to be in the Kanya Rashi until 12:04 PM.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Watch Live Aarti From Siddhivinayak Temple HERE on All 10 Days of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 31

Advertisement

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat are predicted to be from 4:29 AM to 5:14 AM. Whereas the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 6:31 PM and 6:55 PM. Meanwhile, for the Amrit Kalam, the auspicious timings are predicted to be from 5:52 PM to 7:20 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 31

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be effective from 12:21 PM to 1:57 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 10:46 AM to 12:21 PM and the Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 7:34 AM to 9:10 AM. On the other hand, The Dur Muhurat is predicted to take place between 11:56 AM to 12:47 PM.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here