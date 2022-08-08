Aaj Ka Panchang, August 8, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 8, 2022: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Sharavana month. Hindu devotees will observe seven major religious events: Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat, Shravana Putrada Ekadashi, Bhadra, Vinchudo, Ganda Moola, Ravi Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. If you are planning on starting something new or holding an auspicious ceremony then read through to check out the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 8

The Sun will be rising at 5:46 AM and will set at 7:07 PM. While the Moon will rise at 3:54 PM and set at 2:13 AM on August 9.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 8

The Ekadashi Tithi will be in effect till 9:00 PM, after which the Dwadashi Tithi will take over. The Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be present until 2:37 PM. The placement of the Sun will be in the Karka Rashi while the placement of the Moon will be in the Vrishchika Rashi up to 2:37 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 8

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat is predicted to be in effect from 4:21 AM to 5:04 AM. Whereas the Abhijit Muhurat will start from 12:00 PM to 12:53 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will take place between 6:54 PM and 7:18 PM. However, the timings for the Amrit Kalam will be from 6:31 AM to 7:59 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 8

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal is predicted to be in effect from 7:26 AM to 9:06 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 2:07 PM to 3:47 PM. The Yamaganda Muhurat will be from 10:47 AM to 12:27 PM and the Dur Muhurat be in effect twice, first from 12:53 PM to 1:47 PM, then it will start at 3:33 PM and end at 4:27 PM.

