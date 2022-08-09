Aaj Ka Panchang, August 9, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 9, 2022: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Sharavana month. Hindu devotees will observe five major religious events: Sharavana Putrada Ekadashi Prana, Fourth Mangala Gauri Vrat, Damodara Dwadashi, Pradosh Vrat and Ganda Moola. If you are planning on conducting an auspicious ceremony or starting a new business, read below to find out the auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 9

The Sun will be rising at 5:47 AM and will set at 7:06 PM. While the moon will rise at 5:01 PM and set at 3:20 AM on August 10.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 9

The Trayodashi Tithi will take over right after the Dwadashi Tithi ends at 5:45 PM. The Mula Nakshatra will be present until 12:18 PM. The placement of the Sun will be in the Karka Rashi while the Moon will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi on this Tuesday.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 9

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat are predicted to be in effect from 4:22 AM to 5:04 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will take place between 12:00 PM to 12:53 PM whereas the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 6:53 PM and 7:17 PM. On the other hand, the timings for the Amrit Kalam will be from 6:31 AM to 7:58 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 9

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 3:46 PM to 5:26 PM. However, The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 12:26 PM to 2:06 PM and the Yamaganda Muhurat will be from 9:07 AM to 10:47 AM. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 8:27 AM to 9:20 AM and then from 11:23 PM to 12:05 AM on August 10.

