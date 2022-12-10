Aaj Ka Panchang, December 10, 2022: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 10, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Dwitiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Pausha. The devotees will be observing two religious events today, Bhadra and Vidaal yoga. If you’re considering embarking on a new venture, make sure to give this article a read. Doing so will help you be aware of the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details to avoid ill omens and obstacles along the way.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 10

The Sun will rise be rising at 7:03 AM and will set at 5:25 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 7:06 PM and it will be set at 8:56 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 10

The Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect till 1:47 PM. After this, Tritiya Tithi will take place. The Ardra Nakshatra will be in effect till 5:42 PM. This Saturday, the placement of the Sun will be in the Vrishchika Rashi and the Moon will be in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 10

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:14 AM to 6:08 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will there between 11:53 AM and 12:35 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be in effect from 5:22 PM to 5:50 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be between 1:57 PM and 2:39 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 10

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 9:38 AM to 10:56 AM The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 7:03 AM and 8:21 AM. The inauspicious timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 1:32 PM to 2:49 PM. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first, it will be there from 7:03 AM to 7:44 AM. Then, it will be there between 7:44 AM to 8:26 AM.

