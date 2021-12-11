Aaj Ka Panchang, December 11, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

According to the Drikpanchang, December 11 will be the Shukla Paksha Ashtami Tithi of Margashirsha month of Hindu Year i.e, Vikrama Samvat 2078. The day will mark the Masik Durgashtami fast which is observed every month on Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha. The day is quite significant for devotees of Goddess Durga. They observe a day-long fast. The most significant Durgashtami is the one that falls in Ashwin month during nine days of Shardiya Navratri. The day will also have Panchaka as well as Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. Know about the timings for sunrise, sunset, Aadal Yoga, Abhijit Muhurat and others for December 11.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 11

The sunrise will be delayed by 1 minute from December 10 timings which means it will take place at 07:04 AM, while the sunset timing will remain the same i.e, 5:25 PM on Saturday. The moon will rise at 12:57 PM, and the moonset is likely to take place at 12:50 AM, December 12.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 11

The Ashtami tithi will prevail upto 07:12 PM, after which Navami Tithi will enter. The nakshatra will be Purva Bhadrapada upto 10:32 PM followed by Uttara Bhadrapada. The Moon will sit in Kumbha Rashi upto 04:17 PM and then move to Meena Rashi whereas the Sun will remain in Vrishchika Rashi. The yoga for the day will be Siddhi.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 11

The timeframe between 11:54 AM and 12:35 PM will remain under the effect of Abhijit Muhurat while Amrit Kalam will prevail from 02:17 PM to 03:56 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will take place from 01:58 PM to 02:39 PM and the timings for Godhuli Muhurta will be 05:15 PM to 05:39 PM. The day will also have Ravi yoga, however, it will begin at 10:32 PM in the night and continue till December 12 morning.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 11

The inauspicious Panchaka will remain effective for the whole day while Aadal Yoga will take place from 07:04 AM to 10:32 PM followed by Vidaal Yoga from 10:32 PM to 07:04 AM, December 12. The Rahu Kalam will take place between 09:39 AM and10:57 AM whereas Bhadra will affect the timeframe between 07:04 AM and07:04 AM, December 12.

