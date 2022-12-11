Aaj Ka Panchang, December 11, 2022: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 11, 2022: The Panchang, for this Sunday, will mark the Tritiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Pausha. The devotees will be observing four religious events today, Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi, Bhadra, Ravi Pushya Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. Remove obstacles from your work by performing religious ceremonies at the right time and in the right way. Read below to find out the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 11

The Sun will rise be rising at 7:04 AM and will set at 5:25 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 8:01 PM and it will be set at 9:44 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 11

The Tritiya Tithi will be in effect till 4:14 PM. After this, Chaturthi Tithi will take place. The Punarvasy Nakshatra will be in effect till 8:36 PM. This Sunday, the placement of the Sun will be in the Vrishchika Rashi and the Moon will be present in the Mithuna Rashi up to 1:52 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 11

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:14 AM to 6:09 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect between 11:54 AM and 12:35 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be in there from 5:22 PM to 5:50 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be between 1:58 PM and 2:39 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 11

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 4:07 PM to 5:25 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 2:50 PM and 4:07 PM. The inauspicious timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 12:14 PM to 1:32 PM. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect between 4:02 PM and 4:44 PM.

