Aaj Ka Panchang, December 13, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

According to the Drikpanchang, the panchaka will continue on December 13 and the day will be the Shukla Paksha Dashami Tithi of Margashirsha month in Vikrama Samvat 2078. Along with Panchaka, the Ganda Moola will also be in effect. However, among the auspicious muhurats, Ravi Yoga will balance it out for you. Check out the details for the day:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 13

The sunrise on December 13, as per panchang, took place at 7:04 AM. The sunset time is 5:25 PM. The moon will rise at 1:56 PM, and the moonset is likely to take place 02:39 AM, December 14.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 13

The Dashami tithi will be in effect upto 09:32 PM, after this Ekadashi will prevail. The Revati nakshatra will be effective throughout the day and it will conclude at 02:05 AM on December 14. The Moon will be in Meena Rashi today and it will by 02:05 AM, December 14, while the sun will be in Vrishchika Rashi only. The yoga for the day will be Variyana.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 13

The timeframe for Abhijit Muhurat today is from 11:54 AM to 12:36 PM . While the Amrit Kalam will prevail between 11:29 PM to 01:13 AM, December 14. The Vijaya Muhurat will take place from 01:58 PM to 02:40 PM and the timings for Godhuli Muhurta is 05:15 PM to 05:39 PM. Today, the Ravi Yoga will begin at 07:05 AM and it will conclude by 02:05 AM on December 14.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 13

The inauspicious Panchaka will commence at 07:05 AM on December 13 and it will stay in effect up to 02:05 AM, December 14. There will be no Aadal and Vidaal Yoga today. The Rahu Kalam will take place between 08:22 AM and 09:40 AM. The Ganda Moola will be in effect the entire day.

