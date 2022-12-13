Aaj Ka Panchang, December 13, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 13, 2022: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Panchami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Pausha. On this day, the devotees will be observing five religious’ events: Ganda Moola, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. Make sure to perform the rituals correctly to remove obstacles from your path. Read below to find out the auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among other details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 13

The Sun will be rising at 7:05 AM and it will set at 5:26 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 9:52 PM and it will set at 11:04 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 13

The Panchami Tithi will be in effect till 9:21 PM. After this, Shashthi Tithi will take place. The Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect till 2:33 AM on December 14. The Sun will be placed in the Vrishchika Rashi. On the other hand, the placement of the Moon will be in the Karka Rashi up to 2:33 AM on December 14.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 13

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:16 AM to 6:10 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there between 11:55 AM and 12:36 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted in effect from 5:23 PM to 5:50 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be between 1:59 PM and 2:40 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 13

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 2:50 PM to 4:08 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 12:15 PM and 1:33 PM. The inauspicious timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 9:40 AM to 10:58 AM. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice. First, it will be there from 9:09 AM to 9:50 AM and then it will be between 10:54 PM and 11:48 PM.

